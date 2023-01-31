In Photos: Suicide Bomb Attack at Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

A powerful bomb went off on Monday, 30 January, near a mosque and police offices in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, police and government officials said.

Peshawar: Workers and volunteers carry an injured victim of the suicide bombing upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday, 30 January. A suicide bomber struck inside the mosque, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, officials said.

Peshawar: Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of the suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday, 30 January.

Peshawar: People wait for transportation next to a coffin of their relative who was killed in the suicide bombing that took place inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday, 30 January.

Peshawar: Army soldiers and police officers clear the way for ambulances rushing toward the bomb explosion site at the main entry gate of police offices in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday, 30 January.

Peshawar: Workers and volunteers carry out an injured victim of a suicide bombing from an ambulance upon arrival at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday, 30 January.

Peshawar: Locals at the site after a suicide blast ripped through a mosque during afternoon prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday, 30 January.

Peshawar: Police officers clear the way for ambulances leaving with wounded people from the bomb explosion site, at the main entry gate of police offices in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday, 30 January.

Peshwar: A woman mourns next to the coffin of her family member who was killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday, 30 January.

Peshawar: Security officials and rescue workers at the site of the suicide bombing inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday, 31 January.

Local police officials told media outlets that a large number of people had gathered for afternoon prayers at the mosque when the suicide bomber, who was standing in the front row detonated his vest at the mosque's inner courtyard.