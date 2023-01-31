ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanbad Apartment Fire: Over 14 Dead & Several More Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway

The blaze erupted at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Shohini Bose

A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday evening, 31 January.

Specifically, the blaze erupted at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, PTI reported.

  • Joraphatak is reportedly around 160 km from the state capital of Ranchi

Loss of lives: At least 14 people have died in the fire so far, Dhanbad's deputy commissioner was quoted as saying by ANI.

  • Ten women, three children, and a man have lost their lives

  • Rescue operations are currently underway at the site, as per the news agency

CM's message: "The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident," tweeted Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  What We Know 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×