What It Takes To Climb Everest: Mountaineer Savita Kanswal on Setting New Record

Savita is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest and Mount Makalu in a span of 16 days.
“It has been a dream (to climb the Mount Everest) since I started mountaineering, and when that dream came true, I became very emotional. There were tears streaming down my eyes,” says Savita Kanswal days after she summited the world's highest mountain.
Back in Delhi, the 25-year-old speaks about the mountain of challenges that she has had to face – first as a woman, and then as she scaled the highest peak in the world.
Her love for climbing can be traced back to her school days, where she would have to climb up four kilometres to go to school from her home in Maneri, Uttarakhand.
Savita summited Mount Everest in four rotations, as most mountaineers do. Since the human body is not built to stay at such high temperatures, Savita explains what it takes to acclimatise at -45 degree Celsius temperature, and 8,000 metres above sea level.
After passing all these hurdles, she stumbled upon on on the last leg of her climb. She started feeling numb and her head was spinning. Recalling the ordeal, she says,
Her sherpa gave her his own mask, and instead of giving up, they kept going. It was getting more difficult, but they eventually met someone who had a spare mask.
When she finally made it, she was overcome with emotion. “It is breathtaking. I can say that it is like heaven,” she says.
Her journey has been full of setbacks, but Savita firmly believed that she could overcome them. It was an uphill task to explain her dreams and ambitions to her parents. Those in her village only instigated them further.
In the meantime, she would take up part-time jobs to fund her training costs until she became a full-time trainer at Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.
With every small success, she noticed a change in the behaviours of her family as well as others in her hometown.
When The Quint spoke to Savita’s parents earlier, they said that Savita’s success has not only changed their mentality, but also the minds of others in their village.
Now, her message for other girls who are on a similar journey is loud and clear-
