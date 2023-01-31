In Photos: Suicide Bomb Attack at Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar
The attack happened during afternoon prayers on Monday, close to areas along the Afghan border.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
On Monday, 30 January, a deadly suicide bombing attack at a mosque along Peshawar's police lines in Pakistan left over 90 people dead and injured more than 150.
Local police officials told media outlets that a large number of people had gathered for afternoon prayers at the mosque when the suicide bomber, who was standing in the front row detonated his vest at the mosque's inner courtyard.
The detonation caused a powerful blast that led to the mosque's roof collapsing.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and said in a statement that the people behind the incident "have nothing to do with Islam."
He added, "The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism..."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Pakistan Blast mosque attack
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.