Dhanbad Apartment Fire: Over 14 Dead & Several More Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway

A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday evening, 31 January.
(Screenshot: Anand Datta)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Shohini Bose
A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday evening, 31 January.
Specifically, the blaze erupted at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, PTI reported.
Joraphatak is reportedly around 160 km from the state capital of Ranchi
Loss of lives: At least 14 people have died in the fire so far, Dhanbad's deputy commissioner was quoted as saying by ANI.
Ten women, three children, and a man have lost their lives
Rescue operations are currently underway at the site, as per the news agency
CM's message: "The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident," tweeted Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)