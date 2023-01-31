Dhanbad Apartment Fire: Over 14 Dead & Several More Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway

A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday evening, 31 January.

Specifically, the blaze erupted at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, PTI reported.

Joraphatak is reportedly around 160 km from the state capital of Ranchi

Loss of lives: At least 14 people have died in the fire so far, Dhanbad's deputy commissioner was quoted as saying by ANI.