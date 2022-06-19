Patna-Delhi SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Wing Catches Fire

The SpiceJet aircraft caught fire and made an emergency landing.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
A SpiceJet flight, SG-725, heading for Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing and return to Patna airport after its left wing caught fire midway, shortly after take-off on Sunday, 19 June.
The fire was caused by a bird hit.
Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna's District Magistrate (DM) said, "The Delhi-bound flight had taken off at 12:10 pm. The fire was reported on its left wing soon after. The district and airport officials were informed by the locals who had noticed the fire."
The DM informed that all 185 passengers have been safely deboarded.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the wing was hit by a bird and one engine shut down in the air which caused the incident.
SpiceJet in a statement said,"On takeoff, during rotation, cockpit crew suspected bird hit on Engine number 1. As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, Captain shutdown the affected engine and decided to return to Patna."
A video of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft emitting smoke was shared by various users on twitter.
Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Shiv Sena MP, took to Twitter shortly after the report was released to say that this was "playing with the lives of people".
“Repeatedly been raising this with the minister, with the aviation secretary. Don’t know when they will rise to the occasion and avoid a major mishap waiting to happen,” she tweeted.
India has earlier witnessed three cases of engine failures in aircraft in the last two months. The aircrafts involved were two Airbus SE A320neo planes, operated by Air India, and a Boeing Co 737 Max, operated by SpiceJet.
The engines involved in all three incidents were owned by CFM, which is a joint venture between GE and Safran SA.
On 20 May, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru had to return to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport just 27 minutes after taking off due to one of its engines shutting down mid-flight due to a technical malfunction.
(With inputs from ANI)
