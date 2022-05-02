At Least 12 Passengers Injured After Mumbai-Durgapur Flight Flies Into Storm

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Boeing.com)
A Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight on Sunday, 1 May, encountered serious turbulence during descent at the destination, leading to at least 12 passengers suffering serious injuries.
The passengers were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance upon landing.
According to officials, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft flew into a storm while landing. Passengers started panicking and baggage from the overhead cabins fell on many of them, leading to injuries, The Indian Express reported, quoting sources.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet expressed regret over the incident, saying, "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur."
The plane had taken off from Mumbai on Sunday evening and was scheduled to arrive at Durgapur's Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport around 7 pm, when it encountered turbulence. It finally managed to land at 7:15 pm, The Indian Express reported.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
