SpiceJet Hit by Ransomware Attack, Flights 'Back To Normal' After Delays

An attempted ransomware attack on Tuesday night impacted Spicejet's systems and delayed early morning departures on Wednesday, 25 May.
(Photo courtesy: SpiceJet)
"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the airline said on Twitter.
Some passengers said on Twitter that they were stuck waiting inside their flights or at airports for hours. Others said that they missed their connecting flights due to the delays.
Some others said that the flight schedule was still not back to normal, even after Spicejet's notification.
"Who says the flights have normalised? Ground authority is not aware and people have been waiting from 6 am in morning," one user wrote on Twitter.
Several passengers also criticised Spicejet for failing to warn the users in advance and not updating the departure and arrival timings on their website.
Spicejet, according to its website, has a fleet of 91 aircraft, out of which 13 are Max planes and 46 are older versions of the Boeing 737 aircraft.
It plans to induct more 737 Max aircraft over the next few months and start broadband internet services on its planes soon, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)
