‘This Is Tejashwi Yadav Speaking’: RJD MLA’s Call to DM Goes Viral

DM Singh said he would look into it and in response, Yadav is heard saying: "Kab tak bataiye (By when will you do it?)"

The officer, shot back: "What do you mean by when? You will question me?"

The RJD leader replied evenly: "Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rahein hai, DM sahab (This is Tejashwi Yadav speaking)."

DM Singh, when with a change of tone, says, "Achha sir, sir, sir (Ok, sir)," leading to protesters bursting into laughter.

"I will send you a WhatsApp text. Respond fast or we will have to sit here all night," Tejashwi Yadav said, cutting the call.