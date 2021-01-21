‘This Is Tejashwi Yadav Speaking’: RJD MLA’s Call to DM Goes Viral
A phone call by Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav to top official has gone viral on social media. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader made this call while meeting the protesting teachers in Patna to show his support.
During the meeting, when he was told that the government had denied permission for a sit-in at their planned venue, Yadav called the chief secretary, police chief and the Patna district magistrate seeking permissions for the teachers to protest.
In the video, Tejashwi Yadav is seen speaking to Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on speakerphone, while being surrounded by teachers.
On the call, Yadav is heard asking if the teachers would have to seek permission daily for their protest. “These people say they are not being allowed to sit on dharna. There has been lathi charge, their food has been thrown away, they have driven away… Now, some are here with me at ECO Park. All they want is to be allowed to protest,” Yadav said, adding that he would “WhatsApp their application,” reported NDTV.
DM Singh said he would look into it and in response, Yadav is heard saying: "Kab tak bataiye (By when will you do it?)"
The officer, shot back: "What do you mean by when? You will question me?"
The RJD leader replied evenly: "Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rahein hai, DM sahab (This is Tejashwi Yadav speaking)."
DM Singh, when with a change of tone, says, "Achha sir, sir, sir (Ok, sir)," leading to protesters bursting into laughter.
"I will send you a WhatsApp text. Respond fast or we will have to sit here all night," Tejashwi Yadav said, cutting the call.
