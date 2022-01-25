SC Agrees to Hear SpiceJet Plea Against Order Admitting Winding Up Petition

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 25 January, agreed to hear a plea by SpiceJet challenging a Madras High Court order, which declined to interfere with a company court's order admitting a winding up petition by Credit Suisse against the airline.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing SpiceJet, brought up the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. Seeking an urgent hearing, Rohatgi stated that the airline would fold up if the matter was not heard.

"Please list on Friday or Monday, otherwise the airline will fold up," Rohatgi urged.

After hearing brief submissions in the matter, the chief justice assured that the court would look into it.