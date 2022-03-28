ADVERTISEMENT

On-Ground Spicejet Aircraft Hits Pole During 'Push Back' at Delhi's IGI Airport

The aircraft was scheduled to operate a flight between Delhi and Jammu.

IANS
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A SpiceJet aircraft after it hit a pole on the tarmac, at IGI Airport, New Delhi.</p></div>
i

Budget carrier SpiceJet’s aircraft struck a pole during a ‘push back’ procedure at IGI airport on Monday, 28 March.

In aviation parlance, ‘push back’ refers to a procedure wherein an aircraft is pushed back from its parking bay by a motor tug or tractor.

The incident has drawn the attention of aviation regulator “DGCA”, which is investigating the matter.

“During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight,” they added.

The aircraft was scheduled to operate a flight between Delhi and Jammu.

Also Read

SC Stays Madras HC Order To Wind Up SpiceJet for 3 Weeks, But Raps Airline

SC Stays Madras HC Order To Wind Up SpiceJet for 3 Weeks, But Raps Airline

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×