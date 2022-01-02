Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight Takes Off Without ATC's Clearance, Probe Underway

The pilots of this flight have been taken off the roster and will not be flying till the inquiry is done, a SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI.

All aircraft, including passenger flights, are required to take a set of mandatory permissions from the Air Traffic Controller at several stages, before taking off. Before the final permission is given for take-off, multiple permissions are sought, from the starting of engines to standing in the line-up.

The pilots, in this incident, failed to take the final clearance before taking off. The reason for this is still unknown and the probe is underway to determine the same.

(With Inputs from PTI.)