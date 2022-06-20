Congress President Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital, Advised Rest

Sonia Gandhi
(Photo: PTI)
Congress President Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday, 20 June, Congress national coordinator Nitin Agarwal said on Twitter.
The Congress president is to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case and is set to appear before the probe agency on 23 June.
