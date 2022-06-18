'Sonia Gandhi Stable, Recovering Well From Post-COVID Issues': Hospital Sources
This comes a day after the Congress said that she had fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi is stable and recovering well as of Saturday, 18 June, nearly a week after she was admitted to Delhi's Gangaram Hospital due to COVID-19-related-issues, news agency PTI reported.
This comes a day after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday, in a statement said that interim Congress party chief was being treated for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and other post-COVID-19 symptoms.
Gandhi who tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 June, has been admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital since 12 June.
The interim party chief, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, had isolated herself and was given requisite medical attention.
She has a history of asthma and chest infections. She was previously admitted to the hospital in February 2020 due to a stomach infection and was later admitted in July for routine tests.
ED Issues Fresh Summons to Sonia Gandhi
The Congress president is due to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 23 June in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Sonia Gandhi had asked the agency for three more weeks since she was still COVID-19 positive and, thus, in isolation.
The federal probe agency, on Thursday also issued fresh summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation in the National Herald case on 20 June instead of 17 June, accepting his request considering his mother's illness.
Amid questioning by the central probe agency on Monday and Tuesday, he along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited Sonia Gandhi at the hospital.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.