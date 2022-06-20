Rahul Gandhi’s Questioning by ED in National Herald Case To Continue Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to join the investigation in the National Herald case on Monday, 20 June, after his request to postpone the summons was granted considering the illness of his mother and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi had requested the agency to give him relaxation from appearing for questioning from 17 to 20 June.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 June and was expected to turn up for questioning at the agency offices on Wednesday, 8 June. However, she asked for three more weeks since she was still COVID positive and in isolation.