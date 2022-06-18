'Sonia Gandhi Stable, Recovering Well From Post-COVID Issues': Hospital Sources

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 June.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi is stable and recovering well as of Saturday, 18 June, nearly a week after she was admitted to Delhi's Gangaram Hospital due to COVID-19-related-issues, news agency PTI reported.
Gandhi who tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 June, has been admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital since 12 June.
The interim party chief, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, had isolated herself and was given requisite medical attention.
She has a history of asthma and chest infections. She was previously admitted to the hospital in February 2020 due to a stomach infection and was later admitted in July for routine tests.
The Congress president is due to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 23 June in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Sonia Gandhi had asked the agency for three more weeks since she was still COVID-19 positive and, thus, in isolation.
Amid questioning by the central probe agency on Monday and Tuesday, he along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited Sonia Gandhi at the hospital.
