Cong-Prashant Kishor Fiasco: All the Lessons the Gandhis Refuse to Learn

Sonia Gandhi’s efforts in recent weeks to induct celebrated poll strategist Prashant Kishor into the Congress, both as a member and chief disruptor, to revive a moribund party organisation, was a sign of desperation. Kishor’s rejection, on the other hand, of the final offer made to him – to join the party and become a member of the recently constituted Empowered Action Group for 2024 — is being seen as a snub. In a tweet, announcing his decision, he said, “In my humble opinion, more than me, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.”

After eight years of not just being out of power but also observing helplessly a daily erosion of the Congress’s support base, the exodus of many of its members for greener – and in many cases, saffron – pastures, and with son and heir Rahul Gandhi (who briefly served as party president between 16 December 2017 and 3 July 2019) showing neither the will nor the capacity to turn the party’s fortunes around, Gandhi felt that the party required professional help.