Chintan Shivir: Sonia Gandhi Surprises With a Witty & Personal Closing Speech

At another point Gandhi spoke about the creation of a new body of leaders to advise the Congress president on key matters.

While saying that she, added, "Hopefully the CWC would also meet more often".

The while announcing the second phase of the district Level Jan Jagran Abhiyan on 15 June, she said, "It's a very hot time..But it will happen".

Gandhi ended her speech on a personal note.

She said, "I want to end with a personal note. Last night I came away from dinner hosted so graciously by Ashok Gehlot ji feeling I have spent the evening with my family and my larger family. I was very touched when some younger colleagues shared the same view. I hope that this is the spirit in which we will go from here".

Many leaders present were a bit surprised at her informal and humourous tone during the closing remarks.

A few leaders remarked later that they had never seen her laugh so much while giving a public speech.

Some say, it reflected her relaxed state of mind as the Chintan Shivir went of without too much acrimony. In fact, much of the divisions within the party, especially, with the G-23 group are said to have been addressed.