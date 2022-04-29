Punjab: Clashes Erupt in Patiala During Anti-Khalistan Protests, 1 Cop Injured

A clash broke out between two groups in Punjab's Patiala during a protest against the Khalistan movement on Friday, 29 April, following which the police fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd. One station house officer (SHO) has been reported injured in the violence.

Shiv Sena (Hindustan) cadre and Sikh activists clashed near the Kali Mata temple in the city, after the Sena's anti-Khalistan rally was allegedly countered by a march by the Sikh activists. The march had been taken out from the Gurudwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib.

As per reports, stone-pelting had also ensued during the confrontation between the two groups, and a few people were injured.