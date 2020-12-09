Farmers With Swords Raising Pro-Khalistan Slogans? Video is Old!

An old video of Sikh men brandishing swords in Punjab’s Beas has been revived amid the farmers’ protest to falsely claim that ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised by the farmers while protesting against the farm laws.

The video is from May 2016 when radical Sikh groups had gathered at the Beas bridge as a challenge against Hindu right-wing group Shiv Sena’s call for a “lalkar rally.”