'Tour Your Own Schools First': Opposition Calls Out Punjab CM Mann's Delhi Visit

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann's visit to Delhi to study the state's model of running schools and hospitals has come under severe criticism, with the Opposition dubbing his visit as a "political drama" and a "mere photo op."

Mann, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other senior officials, is on a two-day visit to the national capital to study the "Delhi model" and replicate the same in Punjab.

The team has been visiting several government schools and health institutes, including mohalla clinics since Monday morning. Before coming to power in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to improve health and education infrastructure in the state in line with similar developments in Delhi.