'Stoking Communal Fires Insult to Idea of Lord Ram': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

He also said that even Lord Ram would be restless over the developments in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, where communal clashes on Ram Navami had led to the imposition of curfew.

Raut informed that cultural processions had been taken out in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Gudhi Padwa on 2 April, and the same passed through Muslim localities. However, no violence took place in the said areas.

"There was no violence. Why should all the violence happen on Ram Navami? Can anyone believe Muslims will hurl stones at a Ram Navami procession in Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah?" he asked, referring to violence in Sabarkantha.