'Stoking Communal Fires Insult to Idea of Lord Ram': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday, 17 April, said that stoking communal fires in the name of Lord Ram was an "insult to the idea of Shri Ram".
Writing in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana,' Raut accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of adopting a strategy of sowing religious discord to win elections, which had the potential of breaking the country.
Talking about the communal clashes in various parts of the country on Ram Navami on 10 April, Raut said, "Earlier, Ram Navami processions were all about culture and religion. But now swords are brandished, and communal discord is created. Ruckus was created outside mosques resulting in violence."
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Raut said those who abandoned the Ram Mandir movement midway are brandishing swords in the name of Lord Ram.
He also said that even Lord Ram would be restless over the developments in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, where communal clashes on Ram Navami had led to the imposition of curfew.
Raut informed that cultural processions had been taken out in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Gudhi Padwa on 2 April, and the same passed through Muslim localities. However, no violence took place in the said areas.
"There was no violence. Why should all the violence happen on Ram Navami? Can anyone believe Muslims will hurl stones at a Ram Navami procession in Gujarat, the home state of PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah?" he asked, referring to violence in Sabarkantha.
He also accused Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray of implementing the BJP's agenda.
"...(The agenda is) Create law and order problems in Maharashtra to pave the way for imposition of President's rule," he wrote.
Raj Thackeray had recently said that if the Maharashtra government failed to remove loudspeakers atop mosques by 3 May, Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside mosques. The MNS chief also asked for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country and law to curb the population growth.
A day after communal clashes erupted in Khargone on Ram Navami, the district administration demolished at least 16 houses and 29 shops, mostly owned by members of the Muslim community, citing their involvement in stone pelting and clashes.
As many as 77 people were arrested in the city with regard to the case.
Apart from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, communal clashes were also reported from Jharkhand and West Bengal during celebrations of the Hindu festival on 10 April.
(With inputs from PTI.)
