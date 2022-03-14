Video of Pro-Khalistan March Falsely Linked to AAP's Win in 2022 Punjab Polls

A video showing people marching on the streets holding placards and flags and raising pro-Khalistan slogans has gone viral with a claim that it shows the situation in Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of AAP's massive win in the 2022 Punjab polls, where it won 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.

However, we found that the video predates the Punjab election results. We spoke with local journalists in Punjab and found that the rally in the viral video was carried out on 22 February in memory of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident on 15 February.