Punjab: Varsity Sacks Professor for Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Lord Ram

Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Saturday, 23 April, sacked an assistant professor for allegedly using derogatory language against the Hindu god, Lord Ram.
A purported video of Assistant Professor Gursang Preet Kaur making comments such as, "Ram is not a good person, Ravan is a good person," surfaced on social media on Saturday, leading to demands for her resignation.
Meanwhile, the private university said in a statement on Sunday, "We understand that some people have been hurt by the video shared on social media, where one of our faculty members can be heard sharing her personal opinion."
The university added, "We wish to clarify that the views shared by her are absolutely personal and the university does not endorse any of them. We have always been a secular university, where people from all religions and faith are treated equally with love and respect. She has been relieved from the services with immediate effect. However, we deeply regret this whole incident.”
University vice-president Aman Mittal informed that the assistant professor was sacked on Saturday, NDTV reported.
