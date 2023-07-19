Naked Protest by Dalit and Tribal Youth in Chhattisgarh Sparks Row, 29 Arrested

The Chhattisgarh Assembly saw a tumultuous session on Wednesday, 19 July, with disruptions, loud slogans, and the suspension of Opposition MLAs.

The political row comes after two dozen tribal Dalit people stripped down and staged a protest on the first day of the Chhattisgarh Assembly session on Tuesday, 18 July, demanding action against fake caste certificate holders.

The protesters attempted to reach the state Assembly but were detained midway by Raipur Police. Over 29 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.