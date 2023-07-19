Naked Protest by Dalit and Tribal Youth in Chhattisgarh Sparks Row, 29 Arrested

The body of a 33-year-old Dalit man was found in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Friday, 2 September. Image used for representational purposes only.
The Chhattisgarh Assembly saw a tumultuous session on Wednesday, 19 July, with disruptions, loud slogans, and the suspension of Opposition MLAs.
The political row comes after two dozen tribal Dalit people stripped down and staged a protest on the first day of the Chhattisgarh Assembly session on Tuesday, 18 July, demanding action against fake caste certificate holders.
The protesters attempted to reach the state Assembly but were detained midway by Raipur Police. Over 29 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The youth were protesting against the issuance of fake caste certificates to people employed with the state government in Chhattisgarh.
The leader of the protest, Vinay Kaushal, told the media that he had spoken with the officials on the fake certificate issue. He claimed that 250+ people have taken undue advantage by making fake caste certificates and are in government jobs.
"264 people are in government jobs based on fake caste certificates. We had fasted unto death on 16th May but nothing was done by the government and the administration in this matter. All we want is action against those who have taken wrong advantage by using fake certificates," he said.
Another protester said that they had staged a nude protest to grab attention and highlight the issue of fake caste certificates to the public and the government.
The incident grabbed the nation's attention as passers-by shot and circulated purported videos of men marching naked on the road and chanting slogans.
The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted the ruling Bhupesh Baghel-led government and questioned inaction against fake caste certificate holders.
"Troubled by the neglect of Bhupesh Sarkar, ST-SC youth were forced to perform naked in the capital Raipur. Why is Bhupesh sarkar not taking action against those doing government jobs by making 267 fake caste certificates?" the BJP tweeted.
Former state BJP president Raman Singh accused the Congress government of being insensitive towards the demands of the tribal and Dalit youth.
"The SC-ST youths were forced to stage nude protests. And even now the government has taken them into custody, they have once again presented the example of their Jungle Raj," he added.
An order letter of the General Administration Department of Chhattisgarh dated 25 November, 2020, had said that it has identified 267 cases of fake caste certificates between 2000-2020.
In response to the BJP's allegations, the Congress party said that action has been taken in 269 cases and 40 people have been terminated from their jobs, while 90 cases of termination have been stayed by the court and in 16 cases, the people are either deceased or retired.
