Dissolving Caste Blues With a Dose of Laughter: The Rising of All Dalit Stand-Up

While I follow comic videos online and call myself a comedy and pop-culture enthusiast, only once have I had the chance to experience a live comedy show prior to Blue Comedy. Let me walk you through it.

North Campus Delhi University students can be categorised into three sections using Hudson Lane as a constant parameter: a) those who are regular to Hudson cafes, the rich kids b) those who are once in a while visitors to cafes to mark special days like dates, birthdays, etc c) those who are intimidated by the cafe culture and can't relate to the aesthetics to a level that they graduate without being able to bring themselves to a single visit.

Then, people like me, who can afford cafes once in a while and are too low esteemed to be intimidated any further, however, they prefer to be absent from the Hudson Lane. The only time I was in one was to watch this free comedy show with my friend as he was too excited to consume that free content.