Jodhpur: 3 Men Held for Tricking Dalit Couple on the Run, Gang-Raping Minor Girl

A Dalit girl and boy – both 17 years old – who eloped from their respective homes in Rajasthan's Ajmer, were 'tricked' by three youngsters who allegedly gang-raped the minor girl at the hockey ground of Jodhpur University.

The accused persons allegedly befriended the couple by offering them food and cold drinks, gained their trust, and misled them into thinking they would offer them a place to stay.

The Rajasthan Police arrested the three men – between the ages of 20 and 22 – on Sunday, 16 July, in connection with the incident. A case has been registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The survivor is medically stable, Rajasthan Police told The Quint.