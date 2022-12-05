Casteism in Karnataka, Dalit Man, Dead Rights: Who Is Uday Kiran?

A simple day that began with daily chores, ended up being the most distressing. Do we worry about overtaking the wrong vehicle?

Uday Kiran, a Dalit, was allegedly beaten by caste Hindu men for having overtaken their vehicle in Kolar, Karnataka. Later that night, on 30 November, he died by suicide.

“Uday Kiran was like a son to me,” said BH Nagaraju, gram panchayat member of Bevahalli village in Mulbagal town of Kolar district, while speaking exclusively to The Quint.

The 22-year-old man decided to stay with his maternal uncle, 110 km away from Bengaluru, after completing his Second PUC (Class XII).