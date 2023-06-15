Bengaluru: Dalit Employee Dies By Suicide Alleging 'Corporate' Caste Bias

Vivek Raj, 35, died by suicide on 4 June after accusing his employer of caste discrimination.
Vivek Raj (35), a Dalit and employee of Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. in Bengaluru, died by suicide on 4 June, after he accused his employers of caste discrimination at the workplace, The Indian Express reported. Raj is survived by his 67-year-old father.
In a detailed video address, released before his death, Vivek Raj, however, implied that there should be stringent investigation into cases of caste discrimination in corporate companies. In the video, a copy of which is with The Quint, Raj alleged, "When you try to fight legally, they use money to bring in the best lawyers to hide discrimination without addressing the issue." In a response to The Indian Express, Lifestyle has denied all charges of caste discrimination.
Raj was employed as a visual merchandiser at Lifestyle.
Raj hailed from Kaptanganj Basti in Uttar Pradesh. An alumni of National Institute of Fashion Technology-Bengaluru (NIFT-B). He lived in the neighbourhood Republic of Whitefield in Bengaluru's Brookfield. Raj’s father said that Raj’s mother had passed away 20 years ago.
Raj had allegedly faced harassment by a few colleagues and hence he had raised complaints initially with the HR at his workplace, his friends said. According to a police source who spoke to The Indian Express, the complaint to the HR was not escalated. The source added that Raj's office had asked him to quit before 18 June and the demand for his resignation was reportedly related to the complaint he had raised.
Raj’s father said that his son had not mentioned anything about the situation he was facing.
On 3 June, Raj registered a legal complaint at Marathahalli police station against his employers and released a video on YouTube explaining how he was allegedly treated poorly at the workplace. Hours later he died by suicide.
Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 3 (1) (r) (intentionally insulting or intimidating with intent to humiliate member of SC/ST in any place) and 3(1)(s) (abuses any member of SC/ST by caste name in any place) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Following Raj’s death, a few NIFT-B alumni launched a social media campaign. The campaign demands answers from the company on the compensation given to Raj’s family, policy changes implemented in the organisation and action taken against the employees responsible, IE reported.
