On Being A Dalit In India: Translated Urdu Poems by Gulzar

Tirhka cup ke jaisa thha vo

Uska haendal thha hii nahi

Koi muh na lagata thha, lab jal jaate thhe

Haath mein lo to, garm thha, ungliyan jal jaati thiin

Boss ne eik din baahar pheink diya uss ko

‘Chal saala Dalit!’

Sab ke chehre tirhak gaye hain daftar mein

The Cracked Cup

He was like the cracked cup

The one without a handle

No one would put their mouth to it

For it would scald the lips

If you cupped it in your hands

It was so hot

It burnt your fingers

One day, the Boss threw him out, saying:

‘Scram! You damned Dalit!’

The face of everyone in the office

Cracked!