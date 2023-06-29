TS Singhdeo Appointed as Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh: Promises Fulfilled?

"This has been the talk of the state for sometime now that the raids by ED and IT might get hold of the Chief Minister or any of his family members. In that scenario it will be very viable for Singhdeo to become the CM and will also be convenient for the Congress to replace Baghel with someone carrying a lot of trust and acceptance in the state," they said.

Political commentator Ashok Tomar termed it as a balancing act by the Congress, adding that the party has given fuel to Singhdeo's urge for becoming the CM.

"This is purely an act to balance the scales. One thing is very clear that Singhdeo will not be satisfied with the deputy post. He will fight the next elections to get promoted to CM post and the party has given him the necessary boost," he said.