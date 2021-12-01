Chandiwal Commission Issues Production Warrants for Sachin Waze, Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh was accused of corruption and extortion by Param Bir Singh, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Singh had sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in which he alleged that Mumbai Police extort up to Rs 100 crore from multiple bars and restaurants in Mumbai every month, Hindustan Times reported.

Following his resignation as home minister, Deshmukh was arrested on 2 November after being questioned for more than 12 hours at the Mumbai office of the ED.

He was not granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court, but has maintained that all allegations against him are untrue.

Param Bir Singh also faces similar allegations against him, with cases filed by both Mumbai Police and Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau.