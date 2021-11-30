Param Bir Singh Allegedly Met Sachin Waze, Police To Conduct Inquiry
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse said on Tuesday, “The process for Param Bir's suspension is also underway."
Hours after the Chandiwal Commission in Mumbai cancelled a bailable warrant against Mumbai's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday, 29 November, an inquiry was initiated into an alleged meeting between Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze – who is the main accused in the Antilia bomb scare case.
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse said on Tuesday, “We're in the process to take legal action against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for his indiscipline and other irregularities. The process for his suspension is also underway,” news agency ANI reported.
Walse added, “Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) is instructed to conduct an inquiry into Param Bir Singh’s meet with Sachin Waze, as an accused in judicial custody is not supposed to meet any co-accused.”
Meanwhile, Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Tuesday, cancelled a non-bailable warrant against Singh, who has five extortion cases filed against him.
Singh had also recorded his statement before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) at its Navi Mumbai office on Monday for around six hours in connection with an extortion case.
The commission was formed in March this year to probe the allegations levelled by Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.
Singh had accused Deshmukh of compelling police officers to collect “donations" from dance bars and hookah parlours in the city.
Deshmukh’s lawyer flagged the “secret meeting” between Singh and Waze, after which the judge instructed Waze to sit in the same room as the commission, The Indian Express reported.
The public prosecutor, Shishir Hiray, was quoted as saying, “There was no permission granted by the judge for any meeting with a jail inmate.”
Senior Mumbai Police officials reportedly said that statements of the four police officers, who escorted Waze from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai to Old Secretariat Building Annex in Fort (where the alleged meeting was held), would be recorded, after which a report on the incident would be given to the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate for further disciplinary action, The Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Mumbai Bipin Kumar Singh said on Tuesday that they “do not have any information" on the alleged meeting.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI, and The Indian Express.)
