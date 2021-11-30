Param Bir Singh Allegedly Met Sachin Waze, Police To Conduct Inquiry

Hours after the Chandiwal Commission in Mumbai cancelled a bailable warrant against Mumbai's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday, 29 November, an inquiry was initiated into an alleged meeting between Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze – who is the main accused in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse said on Tuesday, “We're in the process to take legal action against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for his indiscipline and other irregularities. The process for his suspension is also underway,” news agency ANI reported.

Walse added, “Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) is instructed to conduct an inquiry into Param Bir Singh’s meet with Sachin Waze, as an accused in judicial custody is not supposed to meet any co-accused.”