Bhima Koregaon Probe: Commission to Summon 'Untraceable' Cop Param Bir Singh

Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Friday, 22 October, passed an order to summon former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla to appear before them on 8 November, reported ANI.

This is reportedly in connection with the ongoing probe regarding the circumstance related to the violence that took place during an annual celebratory gathering on 1 January 2018.



As per The Indian Express, Singh and Shukla have been asked to appear as witnesses.