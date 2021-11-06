Anil Deshmukh's Custody to End Today but ED to Seek an Extension

The former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, will appear in front of a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Saturday, 6 November, Hindustan Times reported.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader has been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since 2 November, which had arrested him over a money laundering case.

The ED will however, seek further custody of Deshmukh, who was taken for a medical check-up this morning.

Before the PMLA court, the ED is expected to argue that Deshmukh, who is 71 years old, is refusing to cooperate with the investigation, and that the investigative agency needs more time to interrogate him.