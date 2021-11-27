Conspiracy to Frame Me in Anil Deshmukh-Style: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday made a startling claim that a conspiracy is underway to frame him in an 'Anil Deshmukh-style fake case', allegedly at the "behest" of some officials in Central agencies, but did not identify them. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Minister, who has launched a crusade against Nartcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, said that he has acquired solid evidence that "a plot is being hatched to trap him in a false case like that of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, currently in judicial custody".
Malik added that for the past couple of months after he started his serial expose on Wankhede and the farzi (fraudulent) rave party raid on the Cordelia Cruise on 2 October, he and his family are being "shadowed" by some suspicious unknown persons.
Some youngsters on motorcycles pursued the duo in the car and intercepted them near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and questioned them.
"They claimed that they sped off in their car as they panicked and feared a beating from the youngsters... Subsequently, after we posted their photos on social media, people voluntarily came forward with details and information on the duo and their car, how one of them has been continuously stalking me and other things. Now, I shall lodge a police complaint against them," Malik said.
Against the backdrop of his startling revelations in the past couple of months, the state government had recently enhanced the security cover for Malik.
