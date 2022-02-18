Truck Driver Accused in Actor Deep Sidhu’s Death Granted Bail by Court

Deep Sidhu was seen at the forefront of the farmers’ protest which started in November 2020 against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.
The driver suspected to be behind the wheels of the truck that collided with Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's car, leading to his death, was granted bail by the Kharkhoda court in Haryana on Friday, 18 February.
The accused, Kasim Khan, was arrested by the Sonipat Police on 17 February, and presented in the court on Friday. The police had applied for two days remand for interrogation.
Kasim is a resident of Singar village in Nahu district, Haryana.
Sonipat Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Sharma had said on Wednesday that the accused driver had been identified by the police, and that an operation to nab him was underway.
The FIR, which had mentioned an unknown driver, was lodged on the complaint of Sidhu's brother Mandeep Singh Sidhu. He had alleged that the driver applied the brakes suddenly, causing the accident. Police sources had earlier told The Quint that Sidhu was driving a Scorpio which had rammed into a parked truck at KMP.
The case had been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).
Sidhu's post-mortem examination was coductded on Wednesday, after which the actor's body was handed over to his family.
Sidhu had come to the limelight last year after he claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021, during a tractor rally led by protesting farmers against the Centre's agricultural laws.
