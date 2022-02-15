Actor Deep Sidhu, Accused in R-Day Violence, Dies in Road Accident in Haryana

Actor Deep Sidhu, who appeared in numerous Punjabi language films, died in a road accident in Haryana on Tuesday, 15 February, Additional Superintendent of Sonepat Upasana confirmed.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

"Deep Sidhu was driving the Scorpio car, and rammed into a parked truck," a police source told The Quint. A friend of his, Reena Rai, was also in the car with him.