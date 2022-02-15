Actor Deep Sidhu, Accused in R-Day Violence, Dies in Road Accident in Haryana
Sidhu had claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021.
Actor Deep Sidhu, who appeared in numerous Punjabi language films, died in a road accident in Haryana on Tuesday, 15 February, Additional Superintendent of Sonepat Upasana confirmed.
The accident took place at around 9 pm on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway.
"Deep Sidhu was driving the Scorpio car, and rammed into a parked truck," a police source told The Quint. A friend of his, Reena Rai, was also in the car with him.
The Sonepat Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. The police took the body of the deceased in its possession and sent it to Civil Hospital Sonepat for a post-mortem. The truck driver had fled from the spot after the accident, as per the police.
The Sonepat Police is investigating the matter.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi tweeted.
Sidhu had come to limelight last year after he claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021, during a tractor rally led by protesting farmers against the Centre's agricultural laws.
The Delhi Police had arrested Sidhu in connection with the case on 9 February 2021. He was granted bail on 16 April but hours later, he was arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch over the charge of damaging the monument.
He was granted bail in the second case on 26 April.
The actor was born in a Jatt Sikh family in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district in 1984. He had started his acting career at 31, and became most famous for Jora 10 Numbaria (2017).
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
