‘Stop Stoking Anti-Muslim Sentiment’: Canadian Leader Jagmeet Singh to Modi Govt

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party on Thursday, 14 April, expressed his concern about the rising threat of violence against Muslims in India.

His tweet comes days after violence erupted in several Indian cities and towns during Ram Navami celebrations that turned communal, leading to rioting and arson.

Singh said in his tweet, "I am deeply concerned about images, videos, and targeted threats of violence against the Muslim community in India. The Modi govt must stop stoking anti-Muslim sentiment. Human rights must be protected. Canada must play a strong role in working towards peace everywhere."