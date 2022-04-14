‘Stop Stoking Anti-Muslim Sentiment’: Canadian Leader Jagmeet Singh to Modi Govt

Singh said in his tweet, "The Modi govt must stop stoking anti-Muslim sentiment. Human rights must be protected. Canada must play a strong role in working towards peace everywhere."
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party on Thursday, 14 April, expressed his concern about the rising threat of violence against Muslims in India.
His tweet comes days after violence erupted in several Indian cities and towns during Ram Navami celebrations that turned communal, leading to rioting and arson.
Singh said in his tweet, "I am deeply concerned about images, videos, and targeted threats of violence against the Muslim community in India. The Modi govt must stop stoking anti-Muslim sentiment. Human rights must be protected. Canada must play a strong role in working towards peace everywhere."
Meanwhile, while violence and clashes were reported from across India, in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the violence has led to the demolition by the government of 16 houses and 29 shops, mostly owned by the Muslim community.
Further, videos of those participating in the Ram Navami rallies, carrying processions in front of mosques and Muslim-populated areas have gone viral.
Reports of unrest and violence had emerged from Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mumbai, and even Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi, where several students were injured.
We take a detailed look at the reports of violence:
