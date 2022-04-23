'Be Vocal About Minority Rights': Pope Francis' Ambassador to Indian Church

Apostolic Nuncio Leopold Girelli, who is Pope Francis’ ambassador to India, has said that at the local level, churches and their authorities should be vocal about rights of minorities. Girelli was speaking to a congregation of priests and members of the Catholic church in Bengaluru on Saturday, 23 April.

The apostolic nuncio is on a two-day official visit, which ends on 24 April, to Bengaluru. This is his first pastoral visit to Bengaluru. Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado presided over the event, even as he did not comment about the troubles faced by the Catholic church in Karnataka.

Girelli said, “In this kind of struggle, if you want to call it that, we should remember that we are not standing up for just our rights as Catholics. We are standing for all minorities and the rights provided to minorities under the Indian constitution.”