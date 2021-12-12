ADVERTISEMENT

Right-Wing Activists Immolate Christian Religious Booklets in Kolar, Karnataka

The activists had intercepted representatives of the Christian community as they were on a door-to-door drive.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image.</p></div>
i

Right-wing activists set fire to Christian religious booklets in Karnataka's Kolar on Friday, 10 December, alleging attempts at religious conversion by the Church.

The activists had intercepted and questioned representatives of the Christian community as they were on a door-to-door drive to preach. Later, they snatched the booklets and immolated them.

This latest attack against minorities in Karnataka, comes shortly before the Assembly Winter Session is set to begin in Belagavi, where a Bill which prevents religious conversions is to be tabled. This bill has been opposed by opposition parties and Christian organisations. t55`

The interceptors told NDTV that they "did not act violently" and "did not trouble them".
Also Read

Caught on Camera: Man With Machete Chases Priest Inside Church in Karnataka

Caught on Camera: Man With Machete Chases Priest Inside Church in Karnataka
ADVERTISEMENT

However, an officer, on the condition of anonymity also told NDTV that they have warned the Christian community "to not create any communal tension by going door-to-door to preach".

He further added that both parties have settled the matter peacefully.

Reportedly, this is the 38th attack on religious minorities in Karnataka in the last 12 months.

Also Read

MP School Attack: Ransacking Churches & 'Conversion Allegations' a Pattern Now

MP School Attack: Ransacking Churches & 'Conversion Allegations' a Pattern Now

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT