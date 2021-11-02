Beyond All Frenzy, The Pope-Modi Meeting Does Little For BJP and Vatican

The two Cardinals in Kerala are jubilant, the remainder of the Catholics underwhelmed, the denominational and independent churches phlegmatic, a section of the Muslims apprehensive, and civil society a little annoyed. The hug that Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi gave Pope Francis in the Vatican this October while inviting the Roman pontiff for a long delayed visit to India has had a complex and layered reception in India. The responses also sharply delineated the fault lines in the Christian community in the country.

It got more than the eyeballs Mr Modi was expecting in the national and international media, his own eyes fixed firmly on wooing the Catholic community in Goa and the more limited population in Manipur ahead of Assembly elections. Mr Modi and BJP strategists have also calculated that this may sharpen the gulf between the Kerala Catholics and the Muslims not just in that state, but elsewhere too, and pre-empt any rapprochement between the two minority communities at the behest of civil society.