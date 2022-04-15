'Hidden Agenda': Bengaluru Archbishop Condemns Attacks on Karnataka's Muslims

Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado minced no words, “The Karnataka government seems to have an agenda, and is going after the religious minorities.” In a first, the archbishop, who represents the Catholic church, extended solidarity to Muslims, who are facing persecution, in the state.

Archbishop Machado was speaking on the occasion of Good Friday, the day that marks the commemoration of Christ’s crucifixion, to The Quint, “The government is complicating matters by not stopping the fringe groups from harming the Muslims.”