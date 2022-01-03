'Events on Christ Will End With Jai Sri Ram': Behind Church Attacks in Haryana

Gurudev, 36, has spent every Christmas in the last 18 years celebrating with his family and friends — hosting lunches, dressing up as Santa, and enjoying the festivities with song and dance.

Born in Kaithal district of Haryana, Gurudev moved to Kurukshetra a few years ago, where he works as a pastor in a local Church.



A Dalit, he stumbled upon the teachings of Jesus Christ some time during his teens and soon turned towards Christianity along with the rest of his family. But Gurudev insists he isn’t associated with any organised form of religion. He identifies himself as a follower of “Ishu” or “Isa Masih” - as Christ is called in Hindi.

But 25 December 2021 was a very different Christmas from the ones gone by as a function organised Gurudev and his family for the neighbors and children of the locality came under what he calls an “unprecedented attack” by vigilantes.