PMO Ordered Police To Tear Down Kejriwal's Posters, Claims AAP as CM Skips Event

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that an event involving chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was “hijacked” by Delhi Police on the orders of the prime minister’s office (PMO). The event ‘Van Mahaotsav’ organised by the Delhi government was to conclude on Sunday, 24 July. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, skipped the tree plantation event.
The chief minister’s absence was allegedly prompted by PM Narendra Modi’s office’s efforts to make it a political programme. Taking to twitter, the AAP accused the PMO of forcibly putting up banners carrying PM Modi's image at the venue.
The tree plantation drive on conclusion day of Van Mahaotsav was to be attended by both Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. However, Kejriwal missed the event and also reportedly the weekly scheduled meeting with Delhi's Lt Governor.
A day before the chief minister's visit at Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary for Van Mahotsav, the Delhi Police forcibly took over the venue and tore off the banners put by members of AAP and representatives of Delhi government, the party alleged.
The cadre and members of the Aam Aadmi Party also alleged that the police warned them not to touch the newly put up banners of prime minister Narendra Modi at the event in Delhi NCR's Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP led government's representative Lt Governor VK Saxena's souring relationship hit a new rock-bottom, with Delhi Police tearing down posters of Kejriwal and warning party workers of AAp.
According to a report by NDTV, Lt Governor and CM were to jointly be part of the 1,00,000 trees plantation drive, however the CM's absence was speculated to be related to the CBI inquiry into alleged illegal excise policy in Delhi.
Ever since the new Lt Governor took over, Kejriwal's government has been under the scanner and target of several accusations. Recently, the Lt Governor recommended a CBI probe into the capital's new liquor policy.
Lt Governor VK Saxena had accused CM Arvind Kejriwal and minister Manish Sisodia of wrongdoings. Referring to a report the Lt Governor had said that substantial financial favours were done at the top political level during the implementation of new excise policy.
The Lt Governor had also tried to stop CM Arvind Kejriwal from making a visit to Singapore, claiming that the programme was for mayors and that the chief minister had no required role in it.
Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP government of turning the event into a political one. Speaking to the reporters in Delhi, he also alleged that there were attempts being made to malign the AAP government in Delhi.
"There is conspiracy to arrest Manish Sisodia and and they tried to arrest Satyendar Jain on frivolous charges. Now, the police is involved in putting up banners of PM Modi, instead of ensuring safety and security of people," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)