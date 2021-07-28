‘2024 Elections Will Be Modi vs Country’: Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the second day of her Delhi trip, met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, 28 July, to discuss a possible anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Banerjee said, "Sonia ji invited me for tea, Rahul ji was also there. We discussed the political situation in general, Pegasus, and the COVID situation. We also discussed the unity of Opposition. It was a very good meeting", news agency ANI reported.

She was further quoted as saying, "It is essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat BJP. Alone, I am nothing; everyone will have to work together. I am not a leader, I am a cadre. I am a person from the street."

Earlier during the day, Banerjee had made a barrage of attacks to the Narendra Modi-led government.

She said, "Narendra Modi was popular in 2019. Today, they have not kept a record of the bodies (victims of COVID-19), last rites were denied, and bodies were thrown in river Ganga. Those who lost their loved ones will not forget and forgive," news agency ANI reported.