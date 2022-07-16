'Giving Free Water, Electricity Not a Bribe': Delhi CM Kejriwal Hits Out at BJP
CM Kejriwal said that over 4 lakh students have chosen government schools over private schools.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 16 July, following his freebies quip saying that giving free water, electricity or world-class primary education was not a bribe for voters, but the state's responsibility.
"To give free and good education to the children of our country and to provide good and free treatment to the people - this is not called distributing free 'revris' (sweet). We are laying the foundation of a developed and proud India. This work should have been done 75 years ago," Kejriwal said.
PM Modi had quipped about freebies comparing them to "revris" that were offered by governments ahead of any elections, saying this could be 'very dangerous' for the development of the country.
Emphasising on the need to develop government funded schools, Kejriwal said, “Today Gagan, a worker's son made Rs 15,000 a month and lost that job during the lockdown. He has managed to get admission at IIT Dhanbad in computer engineering. Ask him if Kejriwal is handing out free revris or building the future of this country."
The CM further said that the quality of schools in the past few years has increased.
"Over 4 lakh students have chosen government schools over private schools," he said in the video.
Kejriwal said that more than 18 lakh students have benefitted from free education.
"More than 18 lakhs students benefited from our schools. We are giving free education to them. This should have been done in 1947 but we are doing this now," he said.
Talking about hospitals, the CM said, "Every person in Delhi gets free treatment across hospitals and Mohalla clinics."
Kejriwal further said, "Those who abusing me, have spent thousands of crores to buy airplanes and private jets for themselves. Kejriwal doesn't buy airplanes for himself... Despite making so many things in Delhi free, our budget is still running in profit."
