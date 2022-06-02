'Centre Will Soon Arrest Manish Sisodia in a Fake Case,' Claims CM Kejriwal
The Centre wants to stop the good work done in health and education sectors in Delhi, Kejriwal said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 2 June, addressed a press conference, alleging that his deputy Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a "fake" case like Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
Jain, who holds health, power and home portfolios, was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering.
The Centre wants to stop good work done in health and education sectors in Delhi by sending Satyendar Jain and Sisodia to jail, Kejriwal said.
"I had learnt from reliable sources a few months back that Satyendar Jain was going to be arrested in a fake case and now I have learnt from the same sources that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested in the next few days in another fake case," Kejriwal said at Thursday's press briefing.
'Request PM Modi to Arrest All Ministers in One Go'
Calling Sisodia the "father of education movement in Delhi" and the best education minister of independent India, Kejriwal said he has worked to improve the future of children studying in government schools.
"Not only in Delhi, but he gave hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt?'," he said.
Kejriwal further said that he doesn't understand the politics behind sending Jain and Sisodia to jail, adding that it will only harm the country.
"I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at a go. Do as many raids as you want," Kejriwal said, adding that if one minister was arrested at one time, public works are obstructed.
"Some people say this is because of upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, some say this is revenge for Punjab elections. Whatever the reason is, we are not afraid to get arrested," Kejriwal added.
