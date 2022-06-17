Agnipath Protests: Video of Scared Children Stranded in Bus in Bihar Goes Viral

Amid nation-wide protests against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme, a video of children stranded in a school bus in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Friday, 17 June, is getting viral on social media.

Bandh supporters, armed with sticks, stopped the private school bus near Museum Gumti area which, in turn, got stuck in the crowd of hundreds of protesters. The children in the bus got nervous and requested the driver to not stop the bus but the protesters did not listen to the children’s plea.