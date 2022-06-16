Amid Protests, Govt Releases ‘Myths vs Facts’ Document Over ‘Agnipath’ Scheme

Representational image.
As violent protests gripped several states over the recently announced Agnipath scheme, the Centre on Thursday, 16 June, unofficially released a document called "Myths vs Facts", which addresses important concerns raised with regard to the recruitment plan in the armed forces.
The Centre had announced the scheme on 14 June for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force on a short-term contractual basis, with an eye towards cutting ballooning salaries and pension bills.
In an attempt to address this concern, the government said that those people who desire to become entrepreneurs after the completion of their service as "Agniveers" will be given a financial package along with a bank loan scheme, NDTV reported sources as saying.
Moreover, those wishing to study further will be provided with a certificate equivalent to the completion of the 12th standard as well as a bridge course for further education.
Those who want to pursue paid jobs will be given preference in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the state police force. "Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors," the document said.
Addressing the concern that opportunities for youngsters to serve in the armed forces would see a dip, the document states that, on the contrary, they would increase. "In the coming years, recruitment of Agniveers will be around triple the current recruitment in armed forces."
"Additionally, the performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the army after four years. Hence, the Army will get tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks," the document added.
The government also responded to criticism that 21-year-olds were immature and unreliable to serve in the army, saying that most countries depend on their youth to defend them.
It also added that there would be a balanced mix of youngsters and experienced personnel. "The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50-50, slowly in a very long run, of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks," NDTV reported.
It also highlighted the fact that the thousands who have retired from the armed forces over the years have not joined any anti-national forces despite possessing professional arms training.
Several former army officers had expressed anguish over not being consulted before the government's decision was announced.
The government, however, said that the proposal was framed by the Department of Military Officers, and that several former officers had recognised the advantages of the scheme and welcomed them.
At least 40,000-50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually under the scheme – most of whom will leave in four years.
The average age profile in the armed forces is 32 years, and is expected to go down by at least six years. Once recruited, these soldiers will be called 'Agniveers'.
Around 25 percent of Agniveers will be allowed to serve for another 15 years under permanent commission. In the larger scheme of things, this new policy will reduce the defence pension bill, which has been a matter of concern for the central government.
The scheme is available only at the soldier level and not at the officer level.
Candidates between the ages of seventeen-and-half and 21 years will be eligible to apply for the scheme. The first batch is expected to be selected by July 2023.
